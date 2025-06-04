Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Leadership Debut: India's Young Team Faces Tough England Tour

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh sees India's tour of England as a crucial opportunity for new Test captain Shubman Gill and the young squad. Despite challenges posed by the absence of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the team is encouraged to strive and secure the future of Indian cricket.

Harbhajan Singh, esteemed former spinner, has dubbed the forthcoming England tour as a pivotal moment for Shubman Gill, India's newly appointed Test captain, and the team of young players. With the departure of iconic figures Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the Test scene, the nascent squad has big shoes to fill.

Scheduled to kick off on June 20 at Headingley, the tour marks the inaugural phase of the World Test Championship cycle 2025-27. Singh urges patience, emphasizing that judgments should not be based on a single series. The absence of Kohli and Sharma poses a challenge, yet Singh remains optimistic about the young talent's potential.

Gill, entrusted with the captaincy after Rohit's exit, leads a promising roster including stalwarts like Rishabh Pant, and burgeoning talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan. As they head to England, the focus is on integrating this youthful dynamism with strategic acumen to clinch victories on foreign soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

