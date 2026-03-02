Left Menu

Virat Kohli: The Unyielding Pillar Behind RCB's Championship Dreams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's director Mo Bobat lauds Virat Kohli's unparalleled IPL contributions. With over 9,000 runs, Kohli's dream remains to continue winning. Under Rajat Patidar's captaincy, RCB, despite recent triumphs, is optimistically preparing for the upcoming IPL, focusing on future leadership and sustaining Kohli's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:07 IST
Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's director of cricket, Mo Bobat, recently praised Virat Kohli's outstanding performance in the Indian Premier League, describing his 18-year tenure and over 9,000 run record as "ridiculous." His dedication to RCB has been unwavering, thus ensuring a championship-winning team for him is a top priority for the franchise.

Under the new leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB clinched their maiden IPL title last season. Patidar took over from Faf du Plessis, a decision shaped by long-term leadership strategies and the necessity of having an Indian captain for the league. Kohli's willingness to adapt to the team's needs underscores his commitment to winning.

As RCB targets back-to-back titles, Bobat emphasizes that the franchise's ambitions go beyond defending their title. Planning for a sustainable future, RCB focuses on creating a strong leadership structure, while acknowledging Kohli's immense influence and readiness to guide the team if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

