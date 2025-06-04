Tragedy Strikes RCB's Victory Celebration
A deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium marred Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations, resulting in the death of at least four fans. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed condolences and emphasized the need for better planning and security measures during such large-scale events. The incident highlights potential risks in crowd management.
- Country:
- India
A tragic turn of events unfolded outside Chinnaswamy Stadium when a large crowd gathered for Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations. The stampede claimed at least four lives, prompting reactions from cricket bodies and officials.
Devajit Saikia, BCCI Secretary, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and highlighted the importance of strategic planning for such monumental events. 'This incident underscores popularity's darker side, necessitating meticulous precautions to ensure safety,' Saikia noted.
He pointed to prior successful celebrations, such as Mumbai's post-T20 World Cup triumph, as precedents for effective crowd management. Saikia urged coordinated efforts among authorities to prevent future incidents and ensure spectator safety.
