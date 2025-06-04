Tragedy Strikes RCB's Victory Celebration

A tragic turn of events unfolded outside Chinnaswamy Stadium when a large crowd gathered for Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations. The stampede claimed at least four lives, prompting reactions from cricket bodies and officials.

Devajit Saikia, BCCI Secretary, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and highlighted the importance of strategic planning for such monumental events. 'This incident underscores popularity's darker side, necessitating meticulous precautions to ensure safety,' Saikia noted.

He pointed to prior successful celebrations, such as Mumbai's post-T20 World Cup triumph, as precedents for effective crowd management. Saikia urged coordinated efforts among authorities to prevent future incidents and ensure spectator safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)