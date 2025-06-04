Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes RCB's Victory Celebration

A deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium marred Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations, resulting in the death of at least four fans. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed condolences and emphasized the need for better planning and security measures during such large-scale events. The incident highlights potential risks in crowd management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes RCB's Victory Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic turn of events unfolded outside Chinnaswamy Stadium when a large crowd gathered for Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations. The stampede claimed at least four lives, prompting reactions from cricket bodies and officials.

Devajit Saikia, BCCI Secretary, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and highlighted the importance of strategic planning for such monumental events. 'This incident underscores popularity's darker side, necessitating meticulous precautions to ensure safety,' Saikia noted.

He pointed to prior successful celebrations, such as Mumbai's post-T20 World Cup triumph, as precedents for effective crowd management. Saikia urged coordinated efforts among authorities to prevent future incidents and ensure spectator safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025