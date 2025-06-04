Left Menu

Lois Boisson's Historic Triumph at Roland Garros Stuns Tennis World

Lois Boisson made history by reaching the French Open semi-finals, defeating top-seeded players including Russian star Mirra Andreeva. The world No. 361, returning from a knee injury, stunned the crowd with her resilience and skill on the clay courts, setting up a match with Coco Gauff.

Updated: 04-06-2025 20:02 IST
Lois Boisson sent shockwaves through the Roland Garros courts as she defeated Russian young talent Mirra Andreeva, securing a spot in the French Open semi-finals. Boisson, a wildcard entrant ranked No. 361, became the first Frenchwoman in a decade to advance so far, following in Marion Bartoli's footsteps from 2011.

This momentous victory marks a significant turnaround in a challenging year for French women's tennis, with only one player in the top 100 standings. Boisson's journey to the semi-finals included a decisive win over world number three Jessica Pegula, adding to her remarkable feat of overcoming the highly favored 18-year-old Andreeva.

Awaiting Boisson is a high-stakes match against world number two Coco Gauff for a place in the final. The home crowd supported Boisson fiercely, cheering her on through every tense moment as she demonstrated resilience, grit, and determination on the court, epitomized by the tattoo on her arm: RESILIENCE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

