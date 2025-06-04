Tragedy Strikes RCB's IPL Victory Celebration: Lives Lost Outside Chinnaswamy
Eleven lives were tragically lost and 30 people injured during RCB's IPL victory celebration outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Officials cited preparatory lapses in crowd control and safety measures. The BCCI and RCB expressed condolences, pledged financial aid, and urged understanding of fans' emotions amid the sadness overshadowing the team's landmark win.
The BCCI expressed regret over preparation failures that overshadowed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration with tragedy, where 11 people died outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The team's management acknowledged the 'vulnerability and emotions' of cricket fans amid the chaos.
The vibrant mood shifted to sorrow as RCB's long-awaited triumph ended in tragedy, with police unable to manage the massive crowd. 'This is the negative side of popularity,' commented BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, extending condolences and wishing recovery for the injured.
The tragedy highlights the need for improved safety measures at large-scale events. Meanwhile, RCB and KSCA announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to victims' families, hoping to offer solace during this unfortunate aftermath of what should have been a joyous occasion.
