Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes RCB's IPL Victory Celebration: Lives Lost Outside Chinnaswamy

Eleven lives were tragically lost and 30 people injured during RCB's IPL victory celebration outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Officials cited preparatory lapses in crowd control and safety measures. The BCCI and RCB expressed condolences, pledged financial aid, and urged understanding of fans' emotions amid the sadness overshadowing the team's landmark win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:03 IST
Tragedy Strikes RCB's IPL Victory Celebration: Lives Lost Outside Chinnaswamy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BCCI expressed regret over preparation failures that overshadowed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration with tragedy, where 11 people died outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The team's management acknowledged the 'vulnerability and emotions' of cricket fans amid the chaos.

The vibrant mood shifted to sorrow as RCB's long-awaited triumph ended in tragedy, with police unable to manage the massive crowd. 'This is the negative side of popularity,' commented BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, extending condolences and wishing recovery for the injured.

The tragedy highlights the need for improved safety measures at large-scale events. Meanwhile, RCB and KSCA announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to victims' families, hoping to offer solace during this unfortunate aftermath of what should have been a joyous occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025