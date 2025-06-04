Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes RCB Celebration: 11 Dead in Bengaluru Stampede

A stampede during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory celebration at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium left 11 dead and 33 injured. Prime Minister Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as 'absolutely heartrending'. The event highlighted safety concerns at large public gatherings in India.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating stampede claimed 11 lives and injured 33 others near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebration, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed on Wednesday. The chaos erupted as massive crowds tried to participate in the celebratory event.

Reacting to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow, labeling the incident as 'absolutely heartrending'. The event underscores the urgent need for rigorous safety protocols at large gatherings.

The stampede raises significant questions about crowd management and event organization, especially in high-profile public celebrations, where excessive numbers can quickly turn joyous occasions into deadly chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

