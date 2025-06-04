Left Menu

RCB's Historic IPL Triumph: A Unified Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden IPL title with a collective team effort. Their exceptional bowling and consistent batting, led by Virat Kohli, were pivotal. The squad witnessed diverse match-winners across the season, reflecting a balanced performance. Their triumph marked a new milestone in IPL history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:22 IST
RCB team with the title. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has finally broken their title drought, securing their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) championship. The team's often-criticized bowling department played a crucial role throughout the season, alongside their reliable batting lineup, spearheaded by the iconic Virat Kohli. This victory is hailed as a collective effort, with every squad member making vital contributions at different points in the tournament.

The season was highlighted by the emergence of various match-winners for RCB, as nine different players took home 'Player of the Match' awards, setting a record high for a single IPL season. Krunal Pandya and Rajat Patidar were particularly instrumental with their consistent match-winning performances, while contributions from Phil Salt, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd also stood out.

The team's robust pace attack, featuring Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal, delivered when it mattered most, complemented by the adept spin bowling of Krunal. Guided by the experienced coach Andy Flower and a supportive staff, RCB achieved a historic feat, ending their long wait with determination and skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

