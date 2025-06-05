Ronaldo's Heroics Propel Portugal to Nations League Final

In an enthralling encounter, Cristiano Ronaldo proved instrumental as Portugal overcame Germany with a 2-1 victory in the Nations League semi-final. Portugal, after trailing behind from a Florian Wirtz header, made a commendable comeback.

The equalizer came from substitute Francisco Conceicao in the 63rd minute, setting the stage for Ronaldo's decisive goal just five minutes later. This win propels Portugal into the prestigious final.

Attention now shifts to the upcoming semi-final clash between Spain and France, which will determine Portugal's opponent in Sunday's concluding showdown.