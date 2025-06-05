Left Menu

Ronaldo's Heroics Propel Portugal to Nations League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo secured Portugal's spot in the Nations League final by scoring the decisive goal against Germany, who initially led with a goal by Florian Wirtz. Substitute Francisco Conceicao equalized for Portugal before Ronaldo's winning strike. Spain and France will compete in the other semi-final to determine the opponent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:40 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an enthralling encounter, Cristiano Ronaldo proved instrumental as Portugal overcame Germany with a 2-1 victory in the Nations League semi-final. Portugal, after trailing behind from a Florian Wirtz header, made a commendable comeback.

The equalizer came from substitute Francisco Conceicao in the 63rd minute, setting the stage for Ronaldo's decisive goal just five minutes later. This win propels Portugal into the prestigious final.

Attention now shifts to the upcoming semi-final clash between Spain and France, which will determine Portugal's opponent in Sunday's concluding showdown.

