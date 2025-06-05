Underrated Djokovic Still Proving He's the Best at 38

Novak Djokovic, a name synonymous with tennis excellence, is proving age is just a number. The 38-year-old Serbian superstar showed his class yet again at the French Open, defeating Alexander Zverev in a fiercely contested quarter-final match.

Zverev, who has been a fixture in the French Open semi-finals for the past five years, fell short against Djokovic, widely considered underrated despite his formidable achievements. The German acknowledged Djokovic's superior tactics, particularly his adept use of drop shots, which repeatedly forced Zverev to the net.

As Djokovic looks ahead to a semi-final clash with Italian star Jannik Sinner, the tennis world watches closely. With just two more wins, Djokovic could secure an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam singles title, further cementing his legacy in the sport.

