Underrated Djokovic Still Proving He's the Best at 38
Novak Djokovic, at 38, continues to amaze with world-class tennis performances. Despite skepticism about his age, he defeated Alexander Zverev in the French Open quarter-finals. Djokovic, a three-time French Open champion, is now two matches away from a record 25 Grand Slam singles titles.
Novak Djokovic, a name synonymous with tennis excellence, is proving age is just a number. The 38-year-old Serbian superstar showed his class yet again at the French Open, defeating Alexander Zverev in a fiercely contested quarter-final match.
Zverev, who has been a fixture in the French Open semi-finals for the past five years, fell short against Djokovic, widely considered underrated despite his formidable achievements. The German acknowledged Djokovic's superior tactics, particularly his adept use of drop shots, which repeatedly forced Zverev to the net.
As Djokovic looks ahead to a semi-final clash with Italian star Jannik Sinner, the tennis world watches closely. With just two more wins, Djokovic could secure an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam singles title, further cementing his legacy in the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Novak Djokovic
- Zverev
- French Open
- Tennis
- champion
- Grand Slam
- underrated
- performance
- records
- legacy
ALSO READ
Racing Royalty: Monaco Grand Prix Unveils Champions and Records
Farha Naaz: From Silver Screen to Champion of Visibility
Trade Talks: China Champions Multilateralism at WTO Council
Rory McIlroy to Boost Indian Golf with First-Ever DP World India Championship Appearance
Rising Stars: The Clash of Northampton and Bordeaux in the European Champions Cup Final