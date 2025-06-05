Left Menu

Kosei Tanaka: A Boxer's Fight Beyond the Ring Ends

Renowned boxer Kosei Tanaka retires at age 29 due to persistent eye injuries. A record holder for fastest four-weight world champion, Tanaka leaves the sport with a 20-2 record. Over his 11-year career, multiple surgeries have left his vision compromised, forcing him to hang up his gloves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 09:10 IST
Kosei Tanaka: A Boxer's Fight Beyond the Ring Ends

Kosei Tanaka, a four-division boxing world champion, has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 29 due to ongoing eye injuries. The Japanese athlete achieved an unprecedented record by becoming the fastest boxer to secure titles in four weight categories, surpassing the previous record held by Oscar De La Hoya.

Having turned professional at 18, Tanaka closes his career with a remarkable 20-2 record. His final bout took place in October against South Africa's Phumelele Cafu, following which he underwent surgery on his eyes.

In a heartfelt social media message, Tanaka cited repeated surgeries and eye injuries as his reasons for retiring. Despite hernia operations on his neck and numerous eye surgeries since 2021, his deteriorating eyesight has made it impossible for him to compete or even spar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025