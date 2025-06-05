Kosei Tanaka: A Boxer's Fight Beyond the Ring Ends

Kosei Tanaka, a four-division boxing world champion, has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 29 due to ongoing eye injuries. The Japanese athlete achieved an unprecedented record by becoming the fastest boxer to secure titles in four weight categories, surpassing the previous record held by Oscar De La Hoya.

Having turned professional at 18, Tanaka closes his career with a remarkable 20-2 record. His final bout took place in October against South Africa's Phumelele Cafu, following which he underwent surgery on his eyes.

In a heartfelt social media message, Tanaka cited repeated surgeries and eye injuries as his reasons for retiring. Despite hernia operations on his neck and numerous eye surgeries since 2021, his deteriorating eyesight has made it impossible for him to compete or even spar.

(With inputs from agencies.)