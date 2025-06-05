Intriguing Sports Developments: From Pitchers to Tennis Thrills

Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez faces an 8-12 week hiatus due to a strained teres major muscle, affecting his throwing shoulder. He signaled for removal during a game against the Athletics, having pitched five innings.

Controversy sparked as Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph joined a Trump rally, prompting a backlash from fans. The event saw Rudolph, with others, present the president with a bespoke jersey, stirring team dialogue.

In tennis, Lois Boisson gave an outstanding performance at the French Open, garnering praise by defeating a top-seeded opponent and advancing to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, notable wins in MLB and NBA remained focal points in recent headlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)