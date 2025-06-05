Sri Lankan Cricketer Indicted for Match-Fixing Attempt

Former Sri Lanka off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake has been formally charged by the Hambantota High Court, accused of attempting to engage a fellow player in match-fixing during the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The Attorney General's Department highlighted this case as the first involving a national level cricketer under the country's new anti-corruption law.

Senanayake, who played 74 international matches for Sri Lanka, is accused of approaching cricketer Tharindu Ratnayake and contacting two others in 2020 to persuade them into fraudulent activity.