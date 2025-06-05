Sri Lankan Cricketer Indicted for Match-Fixing Attempt
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake faces indictment for attempted match-fixing during the Lanka Premier League 2020. This marks the first national cricketer's indictment under new anti-corruption laws, linked to alleged attempts to influence fellow players Tharindu Ratnayake and others.
- Sri Lanka
Former Sri Lanka off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake has been formally charged by the Hambantota High Court, accused of attempting to engage a fellow player in match-fixing during the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL).
The Attorney General's Department highlighted this case as the first involving a national level cricketer under the country's new anti-corruption law.
Senanayake, who played 74 international matches for Sri Lanka, is accused of approaching cricketer Tharindu Ratnayake and contacting two others in 2020 to persuade them into fraudulent activity.
