Left Menu

Sri Lankan Cricketer Indicted for Match-Fixing Attempt

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake faces indictment for attempted match-fixing during the Lanka Premier League 2020. This marks the first national cricketer's indictment under new anti-corruption laws, linked to alleged attempts to influence fellow players Tharindu Ratnayake and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:00 IST
Sri Lankan Cricketer Indicted for Match-Fixing Attempt
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake has been formally charged by the Hambantota High Court, accused of attempting to engage a fellow player in match-fixing during the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The Attorney General's Department highlighted this case as the first involving a national level cricketer under the country's new anti-corruption law.

Senanayake, who played 74 international matches for Sri Lanka, is accused of approaching cricketer Tharindu Ratnayake and contacting two others in 2020 to persuade them into fraudulent activity.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025