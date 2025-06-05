Left Menu

Sports Updates: A Week of Upsets, Surgeries, and Controversies

Recent sports highlights include backlash against Mason Rudolph attending a Trump rally, NBA Finals lacking star power, and Ben Lively's Tommy John surgery. Controversy arose in WNBA decisions and betting incidents concerning sprinter Gabby Thomas. The Stanley Cup Finals opened with a thrilling Oilers win, while Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner face off in tennis.

Updated: 05-06-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:26 IST
The sports world witnessed a mix of headline-grabbing controversies and thrilling matches this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers faced fan backlash after quarterback Mason Rudolph attended a Donald Trump rally, sparking debate over sports figures' political engagements.

On the courts, the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers attracted attention for its lack of star power, diverging from the anticipated appearances of big-name players like LeBron James and Steph Curry. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians' right-hander Ben Lively's Tommy John surgery will see him sidelined for nearly two years.

Adding to the week's dramas was a complaint reviewed but not pursued by the WNBA regarding a Seattle Storm assistant's alleged verbal attack on Jewell Loyd. Besides, the betting world was stirred as FanDuel banned a man for heckling sprinter Gabby Thomas. Concluding sports highlights, Leon Draisaitl's leadership was crucial in the Edmonton Oilers' spectacular comeback win against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals' opener.

