Sports Updates: A Week of Upsets, Surgeries, and Controversies

The sports world witnessed a mix of headline-grabbing controversies and thrilling matches this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers faced fan backlash after quarterback Mason Rudolph attended a Donald Trump rally, sparking debate over sports figures' political engagements.

On the courts, the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers attracted attention for its lack of star power, diverging from the anticipated appearances of big-name players like LeBron James and Steph Curry. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians' right-hander Ben Lively's Tommy John surgery will see him sidelined for nearly two years.

Adding to the week's dramas was a complaint reviewed but not pursued by the WNBA regarding a Seattle Storm assistant's alleged verbal attack on Jewell Loyd. Besides, the betting world was stirred as FanDuel banned a man for heckling sprinter Gabby Thomas. Concluding sports highlights, Leon Draisaitl's leadership was crucial in the Edmonton Oilers' spectacular comeback win against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals' opener.

