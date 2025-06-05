Left Menu

England Gears Up for Rothesay Test Series Against India

England announces a 14-player squad for the first match of the Rothesay Test Series against India, commencing on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. Ben Stokes leads as captain, with Jamie Overton making a return after injury. Several players are recalled after their performance in the New Zealand tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:02 IST
England has announced its 14-player squad for the first match of the Rothesay Test Series against India, scheduled to commence on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. The team will be led by Ben Stokes, with Surrey's Jamie Overton making a return to the Test lineup for the first time since June 2022.

The 31-year-old Overton is under close medical review, recovering from a broken right little finger suffered against the West Indies at Edgbaston. The squad also sees the return of Durham's Brydon Carse and Warwickshire's Jacob Bethell and Chris Woakes, who played in England's Test tour of New Zealand.

Surrey's Gus Atkinson was not considered for selection due to a hamstring injury sustained in a test against Zimbabwe. England is set to compete in five Tests against India, concluding at the Kia Oval in London on August 4.

