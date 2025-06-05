England Gears Up for Rothesay Test Series Against India

England has announced its 14-player squad for the first match of the Rothesay Test Series against India, scheduled to commence on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. The team will be led by Ben Stokes, with Surrey's Jamie Overton making a return to the Test lineup for the first time since June 2022.

The 31-year-old Overton is under close medical review, recovering from a broken right little finger suffered against the West Indies at Edgbaston. The squad also sees the return of Durham's Brydon Carse and Warwickshire's Jacob Bethell and Chris Woakes, who played in England's Test tour of New Zealand.

Surrey's Gus Atkinson was not considered for selection due to a hamstring injury sustained in a test against Zimbabwe. England is set to compete in five Tests against India, concluding at the Kia Oval in London on August 4.