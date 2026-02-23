Crucial Team Changes Loom for Indian T20 Squad Amidst Form Concerns

The Indian cricket team is facing a potential shake-up of its top-order as it struggles with underperforming batters. Key players Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma have failed to impress in the ongoing T20 World Cup, prompting discussions of a strategic revision.

With two critical matches remaining, against Zimbabwe and West Indies, the team may reconsider its inclusion of numerous left-handers. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and squad consultant Ryan Ten Doeschate have pointed to Sanju Samson—despite his lack of form—as a potential right-handed solution.

This move comes after India was defeated by South Africa, heightening pressure on the team to employ a more diverse batting lineup. The focus now shifts to rallying the existing squad members and exploring tactical changes to optimize performance in upcoming games.