Tragedy Unfolds: FIR Filed After Stadium Stampede Incident

An FIR has been registered by the police in connection with the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamny Stadium, which led to the deaths of 11 individuals and left 56 injured. The incident has cast a shadow over the entities involved, including RCB and DNA Entertainment Networks.

The case, filed at Cubbon Park police station, lists serious charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These include culpable homicide not amounting to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and unlawful assembly, among others.

The legal proceedings highlight the severity of the incident and the need for accountability in large public gatherings to ensure such disasters are prevented in the future.