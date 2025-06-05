Tragedy at Chinnaswamy Stadium: A Felicitation Ceremony Turns Fatal

A tragic incident unfolded at Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in the death of 11 individuals and injuries to 56 more during a ceremony to honor RCB players. The gathering turned chaotic, leading to a fatal stampede that has now become the focus of an extensive investigation.

The case, registered after a police complaint, names RCB Franchise, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association as the accused. Specific charges include culpable homicide and voluntarily causing harm, among other offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In response, authorities have ordered a magisterial probe led by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. The case has been transferred to the criminal investigation department for a detailed inquiry.