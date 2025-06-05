RCB, Cricket Association Face Legal Heat Over Tragic Stampede Incident

An FIR involving serious charges such as culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been filed against the RCB, State Cricket Association, and others, following a stampede tragedy that claimed 11 lives on June 4, police confirmed.

The complaint, lodged by a police inspector, names RCB Franchise as the primary accused, along with DNA Entertainment Private Limited and the Karnataka State Cricket Association Administrative Committee. The case is currently under investigation by the criminal investigation department.

The incident occurred during a special ceremony organized to honor RCB players, leading to a magisterial inquiry spearheaded by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, G Jagadeesha. The state government is determined to understand the circumstances leading to this disaster.

