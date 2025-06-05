Left Menu

RCB, Cricket Association Face Legal Heat Over Tragic Stampede Incident

An FIR has been filed against the RCB, State Cricket Association, and an event management firm due to a stampede that killed 11 on June 4. Charges include culpable homicide. A magisterial probe led by Bengaluru's Deputy Commissioner has begun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR involving serious charges such as culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been filed against the RCB, State Cricket Association, and others, following a stampede tragedy that claimed 11 lives on June 4, police confirmed.

The complaint, lodged by a police inspector, names RCB Franchise as the primary accused, along with DNA Entertainment Private Limited and the Karnataka State Cricket Association Administrative Committee. The case is currently under investigation by the criminal investigation department.

The incident occurred during a special ceremony organized to honor RCB players, leading to a magisterial inquiry spearheaded by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, G Jagadeesha. The state government is determined to understand the circumstances leading to this disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

