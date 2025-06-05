RCB, Cricket Association Face Legal Heat Over Tragic Stampede Incident
An FIR has been filed against the RCB, State Cricket Association, and an event management firm due to a stampede that killed 11 on June 4. Charges include culpable homicide. A magisterial probe led by Bengaluru's Deputy Commissioner has begun.
- Country:
- India
An FIR involving serious charges such as culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been filed against the RCB, State Cricket Association, and others, following a stampede tragedy that claimed 11 lives on June 4, police confirmed.
The complaint, lodged by a police inspector, names RCB Franchise as the primary accused, along with DNA Entertainment Private Limited and the Karnataka State Cricket Association Administrative Committee. The case is currently under investigation by the criminal investigation department.
The incident occurred during a special ceremony organized to honor RCB players, leading to a magisterial inquiry spearheaded by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, G Jagadeesha. The state government is determined to understand the circumstances leading to this disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mahmudabad remarks: SC refuses to stay investigation in case.
ED Raids Cast Shadow on Karnataka Educational Institutions
Highway Collapse Sparks Outcry and Investigation in Kerala
United Front: Karnataka's Gift of Kumki Elephants to Andhra Pradesh
Linguistic Tensions in Karnataka: SBI Manager Sparks Outcry