Left Menu

England Coach Wiegman Dismisses 'Crisis' Concerns Amidst Squad Shake-up

England women's soccer coach Sarina Wiegman isn't fazed by recent player withdrawals before the European Championship. Key players Millie Bright, Mary Earps, and Fran Kirby have retired or pulled out, raising concerns. Wiegman defends her team's state, emphasizing media's increased scrutiny and maintaining positivity within the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:19 IST
England Coach Wiegman Dismisses 'Crisis' Concerns Amidst Squad Shake-up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England women's soccer coach Sarina Wiegman finds humor in claims of a 'crisis' following key player withdrawals ahead of the Women's European Championship. Amidst the chaos, star defender Millie Bright and goalkeeper Mary Earps declared themselves unavailable for the tournament while Fran Kirby retired from international competition.

The absence of 218 caps worth of experience sparked speculation over team harmony and criticism of Wiegman's direct approach. However, in a news conference, she refuted such notions, attributing the elevated scrutiny to the growing attention on women's soccer.

Wiegman assured that the squad is maintaining good energy and competition despite the challenges. She emphasized focusing on football, expressing confidence in her team's dynamic as they prepare for the Euros with Lauren James and rising star Michelle Agyemang among the freshly announced squad.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025