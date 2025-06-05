England Coach Wiegman Dismisses 'Crisis' Concerns Amidst Squad Shake-up

England women's soccer coach Sarina Wiegman finds humor in claims of a 'crisis' following key player withdrawals ahead of the Women's European Championship. Amidst the chaos, star defender Millie Bright and goalkeeper Mary Earps declared themselves unavailable for the tournament while Fran Kirby retired from international competition.

The absence of 218 caps worth of experience sparked speculation over team harmony and criticism of Wiegman's direct approach. However, in a news conference, she refuted such notions, attributing the elevated scrutiny to the growing attention on women's soccer.

Wiegman assured that the squad is maintaining good energy and competition despite the challenges. She emphasized focusing on football, expressing confidence in her team's dynamic as they prepare for the Euros with Lauren James and rising star Michelle Agyemang among the freshly announced squad.