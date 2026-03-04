Jammu and Kashmir Leaders Call for Calm Amid West Asia Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a meeting with religious leaders and civil society members in Srinagar to discuss the ramifications of the recent airstrike that claimed the life of Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The gathering, held in light of escalating tensions in West Asia, emphasized the importance of preserving peace in the region amid the growing unease. Abdullah called for responsible expressions of grief, underscoring the necessity for harmonious mourning practices in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting concluded with a 'Fatiha' prayer for the late Ayatollah and all lives lost in the military strikes, as participants voiced hopes for stabilizing the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)