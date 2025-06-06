Left Menu

Aaron Rodgers' New Steel Curtain Adventure

Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, is reportedly signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After 18 successful seasons with the Packers, including a Super Bowl win, Rodgers struggled with the Jets for two years before their February split. This move ends weeks of speculation about his future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:06 IST
Aaron Rodgers, the celebrated quarterback, is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as per a recent update on the NFL website. This move concludes weeks of swirling rumors regarding Rodgers' professional trajectory following his departure from the New York Jets.

The 41-year-old Rodgers boasts an impressive career, having spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he not only showcased his skills but also led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2011. His legacy with the Packers is highlighted by four NFL MVP titles.

However, Rodgers struggled to replicate his success during a two-year stint with the Jets, culminating in a February split. This signing with the Steelers marks a new chapter for Rodgers and could reinvigorate his illustrious football career.

