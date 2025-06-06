Aaron Rodgers' New Steel Curtain Adventure
Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, is reportedly signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After 18 successful seasons with the Packers, including a Super Bowl win, Rodgers struggled with the Jets for two years before their February split. This move ends weeks of speculation about his future.
The 41-year-old Rodgers boasts an impressive career, having spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he not only showcased his skills but also led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2011. His legacy with the Packers is highlighted by four NFL MVP titles.
This signing with the Steelers marks a new chapter for Rodgers and could reinvigorate his illustrious football career.