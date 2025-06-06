Left Menu

Aaron Rodgers Joins the Steelers: A New Chapter Begins

Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ending speculation about his future after leaving the New York Jets. This marks a new chapter following his successful tenure with the Green Bay Packers and a less impactful stint with the Jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:18 IST
Aaron Rodgers, the celebrated quarterback and four-time NFL MVP, is set to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to sources. This move concludes weeks of speculation regarding Rodgers' next career steps following his departure from the New York Jets.

Rodgers, who spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and led them to a Super Bowl victory in 2011, struggled to replicate his success with the Jets, ultimately parting ways with the team earlier this year. He is expected to arrive in Pittsburgh on Friday to finalize a one-year contract with the Steelers and take part in the team's upcoming mini-camp.

The football world had been watching closely as Rodgers, known for his skill and leadership, deliberated his next move. After much anticipation, his decision to join the Steelers is expected to energize the team and its fan base alike.

