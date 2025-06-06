Mitchell Starc's Bold Stand: Choosing Integrity Over IPL

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has taken a firm stand by deciding to opt out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following last month's India-Pakistan clashes. Starc, 35, expressed comfort with his decision, believing it aligns with his personal values despite any potential fallout.

The IPL, initially suspended due to the hostilities, resumed after the neighboring countries agreed to a ceasefire. While most foreign recruits returned to complete their commitments, Starc, along with Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk from the Delhi Capitals, refrained from participating further.

Though Starc and Fraser-McGurk's withdrawal was an individual choice, the respected cricketer stressed his dedication to international cricket over league matches. Citing extraordinary circumstances and previous concerns, Starc's decision underscores a prioritization of personal integrity and team loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)