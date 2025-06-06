SailGP Sets Sail for Stardom with Celebrity Owners and Big Brand Sponsors

SailGP, the global sailing championship, is set to capture more attention as it returns to New York City, backed by new celebrity owners and sponsors. The initiative aims to elevate the league's profile, attracting both A-list personalities and major brands.

Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have joined Australia's three-time champion team as owners, coinciding with the team's first title sponsorship from BONDS. Their involvement follows Reynolds' successful transformation of the Wrexham soccer club into a popular franchise, and SailGP hopes to replicate this success.

The league, launched by Russell Coutts and billionaire Larry Ellison, recently expanded to 12 teams, including Brazil and Italy, and partnered with Rolex as its title sponsor. SailGP's New York event on June 7-8 is expected to further boost its appeal and fanbase.