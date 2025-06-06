Left Menu

Bumrah's Selective Play in England: A Cautious Strategy

Aakash Chopra discusses India's strategic handling of bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming England Tests. Bumrah's participation is limited due to past injuries, with an emphasis on using him in challenging conditions. With a young squad led by Shubman Gill, India faces increased pressure in these crucial matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:22 IST
Bumrah's Selective Play in England: A Cautious Strategy
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has provided his insights on India's strategic handling of ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah during the upcoming Test series in England. Bumrah's involvement will be carefully managed owing to previous back issues, confirmed chief selector Ajit Agarkar, emphasizing workload management strategies.

Bumrah, having returned to the Indian team post-injury, will be part of the squad without participating in consecutive matches as a precautionary measure. Chief coach Gautam Gambhir has yet to decide on Bumrah's participation in specific Tests, particularly given his pivotal role in tougher playing conditions at venues like Birmingham and The Oval, where India would require experienced bowlers.

With senior batting figures Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket, the young Indian squad under captain Shubman Gill faces heightened expectations. Chopra highlights the different pressure dynamics for this youthful lineup compared to veteran teams, as they gear up to take on England in the challenging series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025