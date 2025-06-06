Left Menu

India A Struggles with Early Wickets in Unofficial Test Opener

India A's top order falters as they reach 75/2 at lunch against England Lions in the second unofficial Test. KL Rahul and Karun Nair stabilize the innings after early dismissals by Chris Woakes, who took two key wickets. The visitors look to regroup in the next sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:25 IST
KL Rahul. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India A's top order faced setbacks on the first day of the second unofficial Test against England Lions, ending at 75/2 after the opening session. The County Ground witnessed both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran failing to capitalize on their starts and falling cheaply to England's efficient bowling attack.

England Lions' captain, James Rew, chose to field first, putting the visitors under pressure from the outset. Yashasvi Jaiswal, accompanied by KL Rahul, began the innings cautiously. Their steady partnership, however, was short-lived as right-arm seamer Chris Woakes dismissed Jaiswal after a modest 28-run stand. Following this, India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran joined Rahul but managed only 11 runs before Woakes struck again.

After Easwaran's departure, Karun Nair, who scored a double century in the previous match, took the crease. Nair, along with Rahul, worked to rebuild India A's innings, putting together an unbeaten 35-run partnership by lunchtime. Woakes led the bowling charge for the Lions, claiming two wickets for just eight runs in his disciplined six-over spell, which included three maidens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

