Left Menu

Indian Archers Fall Short at World Cup Stage 3

Indian compound archers experienced setbacks at the Archery World Cup Stage 3, failing to secure spots in medal rounds. Notable archers, including Madhura Dhamangaonkar, faced early exits, while the new scoring rule posed additional challenges. Focus now shifts to recurve individual events for potential redemption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:25 IST
Indian Archers Fall Short at World Cup Stage 3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Indian compound archers faced disappointment at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 as none advanced to the medal rounds on Friday. Despite a strong showing in Shanghai with two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals, India's medal tally remains empty here.

Notable performers like Madhura Dhamangaonkar, the fourth seed from the previous World Cup, were eliminated early. Dhamangaonkar lost to Mexico's fifth-seeded Mariana Bernal in the quarterfinals. Other top archers, including world champion Aditi Swami, also faced early defeats.

The Indian team's struggle was compounded by the newly implemented scoring rule, which increased the perfect score per round to 33. With team events concluding in disappointment, the spotlight shifts to recurve individual events, where former champions Parth Salunkhe and Deepika Kumari are hoped to perform better.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025