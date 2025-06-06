Indian Archers Fall Short at World Cup Stage 3

Indian compound archers faced disappointment at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 as none advanced to the medal rounds on Friday. Despite a strong showing in Shanghai with two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals, India's medal tally remains empty here.

Notable performers like Madhura Dhamangaonkar, the fourth seed from the previous World Cup, were eliminated early. Dhamangaonkar lost to Mexico's fifth-seeded Mariana Bernal in the quarterfinals. Other top archers, including world champion Aditi Swami, also faced early defeats.

The Indian team's struggle was compounded by the newly implemented scoring rule, which increased the perfect score per round to 33. With team events concluding in disappointment, the spotlight shifts to recurve individual events, where former champions Parth Salunkhe and Deepika Kumari are hoped to perform better.

(With inputs from agencies.)