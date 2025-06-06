India's Badminton Duo Falls Short at Indonesia Open 2025

India's men's doubles badminton team, comprising Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, bowed out of the Indonesia Open 2025 after a tough quarter-final loss. The pair was defeated by Malaysia's seventh-ranked duo, Tee Kai Wun and Man Wei Chong, with scores of 21-19, 21-16.

The Indian team initially took the lead in the first game but eventually succumbed after the Malaysian team shifted momentum with a decisive run, edging out Satwik and Chirag 21-19. In the second game, Tee and Man capitalized on their lead, quelling a late comeback attempt from the Indians to secure the set and match.

This tournament marked only the second competitive outing for Satwik and Chirag after a hiatus due to injuries and illness. Previously, they reached the Singapore Open semi-finals. Indian singles players, including PV Sindhu, have also concluded their run in the tournament. Attention now turns to the US Open BWF Super 300 competition next week.