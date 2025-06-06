Left Menu

India's Badminton Duo Falls Short at Indonesia Open 2025

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty exited the Indonesia Open 2025 after losing to Malaysia’s Tee Kai Wun and Man Wei Chong in the quarter-finals. The Indian pair fought commendably but was unable to overpower their seventh-ranked opponents. Their next tournament is the US Open BWF Super 300.

India's men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo: BWF/Badminton Photo). Image Credit: ANI
India's men's doubles badminton team, comprising Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, bowed out of the Indonesia Open 2025 after a tough quarter-final loss. The pair was defeated by Malaysia's seventh-ranked duo, Tee Kai Wun and Man Wei Chong, with scores of 21-19, 21-16.

The Indian team initially took the lead in the first game but eventually succumbed after the Malaysian team shifted momentum with a decisive run, edging out Satwik and Chirag 21-19. In the second game, Tee and Man capitalized on their lead, quelling a late comeback attempt from the Indians to secure the set and match.

This tournament marked only the second competitive outing for Satwik and Chirag after a hiatus due to injuries and illness. Previously, they reached the Singapore Open semi-finals. Indian singles players, including PV Sindhu, have also concluded their run in the tournament. Attention now turns to the US Open BWF Super 300 competition next week.

