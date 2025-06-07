North Macedonia's Dramatic Equalizer Keeps World Cup Hopes Alive

In a thrilling World Cup qualifying match on Friday, North Macedonia held Belgium to a 1-1 draw, maintaining their unbeaten streak in Group J. Ezgjan Alioski emerged as the hero, scoring a sensational equalizer four minutes from time, keeping North Macedonia's 2026 World Cup hopes alive.

Belgium initially took the lead through Maxim De Cupyer's 28th-minute goal. De Cupyer capitalized on a blocked attempt by Romelu Lukaku, skillfully bundling the ball into the net. Despite Eljif Elmas hitting the post earlier, North Macedonia persisted, showing resilience throughout the match.

Currently, North Macedonia holds five points from one win and two draws. Meanwhile, Wales leads Group J with seven points following a decisive 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein. Group winners will qualify directly for the 2026 finals, while runners-up will enter the playoffs.