Left Menu

North Macedonia's Dramatic Equalizer Keeps World Cup Hopes Alive

North Macedonia secured a 1-1 draw against Belgium in their World Cup qualifying match. Ezgjan Alioski's late goal maintained their unbeaten run in Group J. Belgium had taken the lead through Maxim De Cupyer. North Macedonia currently stands with five points, while Wales leads the group with seven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 02:35 IST
North Macedonia's Dramatic Equalizer Keeps World Cup Hopes Alive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling World Cup qualifying match on Friday, North Macedonia held Belgium to a 1-1 draw, maintaining their unbeaten streak in Group J. Ezgjan Alioski emerged as the hero, scoring a sensational equalizer four minutes from time, keeping North Macedonia's 2026 World Cup hopes alive.

Belgium initially took the lead through Maxim De Cupyer's 28th-minute goal. De Cupyer capitalized on a blocked attempt by Romelu Lukaku, skillfully bundling the ball into the net. Despite Eljif Elmas hitting the post earlier, North Macedonia persisted, showing resilience throughout the match.

Currently, North Macedonia holds five points from one win and two draws. Meanwhile, Wales leads Group J with seven points following a decisive 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein. Group winners will qualify directly for the 2026 finals, while runners-up will enter the playoffs.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025