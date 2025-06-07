Bath's Thrilling Comeback: A Step Closer to Premiership Glory

Bath staged a stunning second-half resurgence, scoring four tries to overturn a seven-point halftime deficit and defeat Bristol Bears 34-20 at the Recreation Ground on Friday. This victory secured their place in the Premiership Rugby final.

Bristol initially seemed poised for success, leading 13-6 at halftime with a try from James Dun, despite losing scrumhalf Harry Randall to a shoulder injury, which shifted momentum in Bath's favor.

Bath, under coach Johann van Graan, executed a formidable comeback, accelerating their performance with quick tries from Ted Hill and others. The team, once bottom of the Premiership table, is now vying for their first league title in nearly three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)