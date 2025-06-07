Left Menu

Bath's Thrilling Comeback: A Step Closer to Premiership Glory

In a thrilling match, Bath scored four tries in the second half to overcome a deficit and defeat Bristol Bears 34-20, securing a place in the Premiership Rugby final. Key injuries and strategic plays marked the turning point, leading Bath to aim for their first title in 29 years.

Bath staged a stunning second-half resurgence, scoring four tries to overturn a seven-point halftime deficit and defeat Bristol Bears 34-20 at the Recreation Ground on Friday. This victory secured their place in the Premiership Rugby final.

Bristol initially seemed poised for success, leading 13-6 at halftime with a try from James Dun, despite losing scrumhalf Harry Randall to a shoulder injury, which shifted momentum in Bath's favor.

Bath, under coach Johann van Graan, executed a formidable comeback, accelerating their performance with quick tries from Ted Hill and others. The team, once bottom of the Premiership table, is now vying for their first league title in nearly three decades.

