Midfield Maestro Jorginho Heads to Flamengo for Club World Cup Challenge

Italy international Jorginho has transitioned to Flamengo following a mutual contract termination with Arsenal. The midfielder's new agreement with the Brazilian squad lasts until July 2028, allowing him to participate in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Jorginho, who once played for Chelsea before transferring to Arsenal in January 2023, has a rich history of success, boasting numerous titles during his time with the Blues. Confirming the contract termination, Arsenal declared on Friday that the decision comes ahead of the player's debut at Flamengo.

As the Club World Cup approaches, Flamengo is set for a clash against ES Tunis on June 16. The event, expanded to 32 teams, will be hosted in the United States and offers a staggering $1 billion prize pool.