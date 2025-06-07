Midfield Maestro Jorginho Heads to Flamengo for Club World Cup Challenge
Italy midfielder Jorginho joins Flamengo after leaving Arsenal by mutual agreement. The contract with the Brazilian club extends until July 2028. The move comes ahead of the Club World Cup, where Flamengo faces ES Tunis. Jorginho is renowned for his successful stints at Chelsea and Arsenal.
Italy international Jorginho has transitioned to Flamengo following a mutual contract termination with Arsenal. The midfielder's new agreement with the Brazilian squad lasts until July 2028, allowing him to participate in the upcoming Club World Cup.
Jorginho, who once played for Chelsea before transferring to Arsenal in January 2023, has a rich history of success, boasting numerous titles during his time with the Blues. Confirming the contract termination, Arsenal declared on Friday that the decision comes ahead of the player's debut at Flamengo.
As the Club World Cup approaches, Flamengo is set for a clash against ES Tunis on June 16. The event, expanded to 32 teams, will be hosted in the United States and offers a staggering $1 billion prize pool.
ALSO READ
Argentine Giants Falter: River Plate and Boca Juniors Face Challenges Ahead of Club World Cup
FIFA Sparks Transfer Buzz with Ronaldo's Potential Club World Cup Appearance
Wydad Casablanca Appoints Benhachem Ahead of Club World Cup
Igor Tudor Ready for Juventus Challenge at Club World Cup
England's Mary Earps Announces Surprise Retirement Ahead of European Championship