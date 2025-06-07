Belgium's Defensive Dilemma: Trusting the Squad Amid Criticism

Belgium's defence came under scrutiny after conceding a late equaliser to North Macedonia in their World Cup qualifier. Despite these criticisms, coach Rudi Garcia expressed a commitment to trust his defensive line as they prepare for their next match against Wales.

North Macedonia's last-minute goal, paired with two near misses, highlighted defensive vulnerabilities in Garcia's third match in charge. Yet, he remains steadfast, insisting systemic changes aren't required, focusing instead on building trust and enhancing offensive capabilities.

The Belgian media speculated on Garcia's strategic decisions, particularly the removal of key players Thomas Meunier and Kevin De Bruyne. However, Garcia reasoned that these changes prepared the team for the physical demands of their upcoming game against Wales, aiming to safeguard players and maintain their fitness throughout the competition.

