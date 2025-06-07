Left Menu

Zia Yusuf Transitions to New Role at Reform UK

Zia Yusuf announced his new role at Reform UK, after resigning as chair. Under his leadership, the party evolved from a startup to a scaleup, and gained local power. Yusuf will now lead the UK DOGE team, focusing on taxpayer advocacy, policy development, and media representation.

Zia Yusuf announced on Saturday his transition to a new role within Reform UK, just days following his resignation as the chair of the right-wing populist party.

Yusuf, in a statement on X, emphasized Reform UK's growth under his chairmanship, transitioning from a 'startup' to a 'scaleup' and securing local level power.

In his new position, Yusuf will helm the UK DOGE team, championing taxpayer interests, shaping party policy, and acting as its media representative.

