Zia Yusuf Transitions to New Role at Reform UK
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:04 IST
Zia Yusuf announced on Saturday his transition to a new role within Reform UK, just days following his resignation as the chair of the right-wing populist party.
Yusuf, in a statement on X, emphasized Reform UK's growth under his chairmanship, transitioning from a 'startup' to a 'scaleup' and securing local level power.
In his new position, Yusuf will helm the UK DOGE team, championing taxpayer interests, shaping party policy, and acting as its media representative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
