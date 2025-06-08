Spain Takes Charge at SailGP: A Dazzling Victory in New York Waters

In a show of maritime prowess, Spain emerged victorious on day one of the SailGP season's sixth round in New York. The team, helmed by Olympic champion Diego Botin, clinched victory despite challenging conditions.

Racing against the spectacular backdrop of the Hudson River skyline, Spain led from the outset, finishing 14 seconds ahead of New Zealand. Although they struggled initially in subsequent races, an impressive comeback saw them leading on points by the day's end.

Australia's BONDS Flying Roos, co-owned by celebrities Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, secured a race win, while New Zealand, last year's winner, faced mixed fortunes. The races were adjusted due to a storm forecast, resuming after a hiatus due to equipment issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)