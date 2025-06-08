India Aims for Redemption Against Netherlands in FIH Pro League Clash

The Indian men's hockey team is set on a redemption path after narrowly losing 1-2 to the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 opener. The team will face the world's top-ranked side again on June 9, 2025, at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

In the previous match, Captain Harmanpreet Singh put India ahead with a well-executed penalty corner. However, the Dutch team came back strong, securing victory with Thijs van Dam's crucial goals, including the winner in the 58th minute, according to a press release from Hockey India.

Currently positioned fourth on the points table with 15 points, India remains determined to clinch a spot in the 2026 FIH World Cup. Reflecting on the recent game, head coach Craig Fulton acknowledged the team's fluctuating performance across quarters and emphasized improvement and resilience in the matches ahead.

Looking ahead to the upcoming encounter, Fulton remarked on the team's determination: "We're pushing ourselves to the limit, especially against formidable teams like the Netherlands. We need to capitalize on our opportunities in the remaining seven matches." Captain Harmanpreet Singh echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the squad's readiness to overcome any opposition with dedicated efforts on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)