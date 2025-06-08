Spalletti's Shocking Exit after Norway Debacle

Luciano Spalletti has confirmed his dismissal as Italy's national team coach after a devastating 3-0 defeat by Norway in World Cup qualifying. Despite preparing to lead the squad against Moldova, the decision by the Italian football federation to relieve Spalletti follows a series of underwhelming performances.

Italy's recent tenure under Spalletti saw commendable moments, such as an impressive Nations League campaign where they managed victories like a 3-1 win over France. However, setbacks like their early Euro 2024 exit applied increasing pressure on Spalletti's leadership.

This coaching change arises as Italy aims to regain international standing after lapsing out of the last two World Cup finals. With automatic qualification now uncertain, the federation acted decisively, leaving Spalletti reflecting on an abruptly concluded tenure.

