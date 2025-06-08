Luciano Spalletti’s Surprising Dismissal: A Turning Point for Italy’s National Team

Luciano Spalletti's abrupt dismissal as Italy's national football coach was confirmed by the man himself after a crushing 3-0 defeat to Norway. The Italian football federation decided to act, leaving Spalletti one final game in charge against Moldova.

The decision follows Italy's underwhelming Euro 2024 journey, which put Spalletti under pressure. Despite a promising Nations League campaign, Italy's inconsistent performances continued, culminating in another disappointing loss to Norway.

With Spalletti's exit, speculation surrounds his potential successors. Stefano Pioli and Claudio Ranieri are among the top candidates. Can they restore Italy's national pride and secure World Cup qualification? Only time will tell.

(With inputs from agencies.)