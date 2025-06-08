Jos Buttler Leads England to T20 Series Victory Over West Indies

In a thrilling display of cricket, Jos Buttler once again emerged as the star performer for England, scoring 47 runs in their successful chase against West Indies in the second T20 match. This win unwrapped a 2-0 series triumph, cementing England's dominance under the fresh captaincy of Harry Brook.

Buttler's innings followed his remarkable 96 in the first T20 in Durham, setting the foundation for England as they chased down a challenging target of 196-6 at Bristol's County Ground, concluding with nine balls to spare. The victory marks England's second consecutive series conquest following a clean sweep in the earlier one-dayers.

Contributions came from several quarters for England, as Jacob Bethell's rapid fire of 26 runs, alongside solid performances from Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Tom Banton, fortified their batting line-up. England, opting to bowl first, saw Luke Wood excel with figures of 2-25, while the West Indies attempted to rally with notable innings from Shai Hope and Johnson Charles.

(With inputs from agencies.)