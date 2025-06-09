Left Menu

Bueckers Out, Gauff Triumphs, Alcaraz Reigns: Sports Weekend Highlights

A roundup of sports news: Paige Bueckers is sidelined by illness despite clearing concussion protocol. Coco Gauff stuns Sabalenka to win the French Open. Carlos Alcaraz retains his French Open title, while Spain secures another SailGP victory. The Yankees claim CJ Alexander, and Katie Ledecky wins her third swimming title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 05:25 IST
The sports world was abuzz this weekend with significant developments across various events. The Dallas Wings' star, Paige Bueckers, cleared concussion protocol but missed another game due to illness, while Coco Gauff made headlines by defeating Aryna Sabalenka to claim the French Open crown.

Carlos Alcaraz bolstered his reputation as tennis' 'Prince of Clay,' overcoming Jannik Sinner in a dramatic five-setter in Paris. Meanwhile, Spain's SailGP team continues its dominance with another victory in New York, showcasing their prowess on the waters.

In other sports news, the Yankees added CJ Alexander from the Athletics, Katie Ledecky clinched her third title at the U.S. Swimming Championships, and former NFL player Kelvin Joseph faces serious charges following a fatal Texas crash.

