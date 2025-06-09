Bueckers Out, Gauff Triumphs, Alcaraz Reigns: Sports Weekend Highlights

The sports world was abuzz this weekend with significant developments across various events. The Dallas Wings' star, Paige Bueckers, cleared concussion protocol but missed another game due to illness, while Coco Gauff made headlines by defeating Aryna Sabalenka to claim the French Open crown.

Carlos Alcaraz bolstered his reputation as tennis' 'Prince of Clay,' overcoming Jannik Sinner in a dramatic five-setter in Paris. Meanwhile, Spain's SailGP team continues its dominance with another victory in New York, showcasing their prowess on the waters.

In other sports news, the Yankees added CJ Alexander from the Athletics, Katie Ledecky clinched her third title at the U.S. Swimming Championships, and former NFL player Kelvin Joseph faces serious charges following a fatal Texas crash.