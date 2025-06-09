Lewandowski Steps Back Amid Captaincy Change in Polish Football

Robert Lewandowski has declared he will not continue in the national squad as long as Poland's current manager, Michal Probierz, remains in charge. This announcement follows Lewandowski's removal from the captaincy, a role he had held since 2014.

Probierz's decision to appoint Piotr Zielinski as the new captain was communicated directly to both Lewandowski and the team. In response, Lewandowski expressed his disappointment through social media, citing a loss of trust as the main reason for his decision to step back.

Lewandowski, Poland's highest goal scorer with 85 goals in 158 appearances, also mentioned physical and mental exhaustion. As Poland prepares for a World Cup qualifier against Finland, Probierz is expected to address the situation in an upcoming press conference.

