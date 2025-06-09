Left Menu

Australia Set to Defend World Test Crown Amidst Skepticism

Australia is preparing to defend its World Test Championship title against South Africa at Lord's. Both teams have had limited test play recently, with South Africa facing criticism for an easier path to the final. Selection dilemmas and weather challenges add complexity to the impending clash.

Updated: 09-06-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 07:34 IST
Australia is gearing up to defend its World Test Championship (WTC) title, squaring off against South Africa in the final at Lord's starting Wednesday. The event marks a return to red-ball cricket after months dominated by limited-overs play.

Australia last played a test in February, securing a spot in the top two for the 2023-25 WTC cycle. Meanwhile, South Africa clinched its finals berth with a victory over Pakistan, prompting skepticism due to their lack of matches against top teams like Australia or England.

While former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized South Africa's easy path to the final, South African coach Shukri Conrad emphasized the significance of this match. Both teams face challenges, including selection dilemmas and training disruptions due to weather, as they prepare for this crucial contest.

