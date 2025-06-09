Atiqa Mir: Rising Star in International Karting

Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir achieved a remarkable top-10 finish in the prestigious Rotax Euro Trophy, adding another accolade to her burgeoning resume.

Mir, who is backed by Akcel GP and supported by Formula 1, secured a ninth-place finish in Round 2 at the Steel Ring Circuit over the weekend, overcoming challenging weather conditions without prior wet track experience. Her performance, despite penalties, highlighted her remarkable skill against top global competitors.

Mentored by Narain Karthikeyan, she emerged as the highest-placed Indian and Asian driver, showcasing her potential for significant future success in motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)