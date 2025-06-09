Tristan Stubbs: South Africa's X-Factor in WTC Final Showdown

In the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden has spotlighted Tristan Stubbs as the key player for South Africa. As the Proteas prepare to face Australia at Lord's, starting June 11, Stubbs has been dubbed an 'X-Factor' by Hayden, who likens his style to that of England icon Kevin Pietersen.

Hayden, speaking to Star Sports, expressed confidence in Stubbs' potential to dominate matches, similar to Pietersen's impact against Australia. Hayden noted Stubbs' impressive showing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Delhi Capitals, complemented by powerful batting, conventional hitting, and significant overall cricketing prowess.

The 24-year-old has amassed 500 runs over nine Tests in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, with notable performances that include two centuries. His versatile skills, including part-time spin and wicketkeeping, make him a strategic component in South Africa's squad announced on May 13, potentially steering them to their first world cricket title.