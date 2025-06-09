Thrills and Triumphs at Day 3 of Delhi GM Chess Tournament

Day 3 of the 21st Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament unfolded with exhilarating action at Tivoli Gardens, Chattarpur. Round 4 kept spectators on the edge of their seats, as high-stakes matches saw top Indian and international contenders showcase their prowess.

India's leading player Grandmaster Narayanan S L set a formidable pace with a decisive victory over Vietnam's GM Nguyen Duc Hoa. Meanwhile, compatriots Diptayan Ghosh, Deepan Chakkravarthy, and Abhijeet Gupta maintained their competitive edge with solid performances. Among the international ranks, players like Manuel Petrosyan and Mihail Nikitenko further cemented their winning streaks.

Despite fierce competition, notable draws emerged from games such as Aleksej Aleksandrov vs Karthik Venkataraman. Other seasoned Indian players, including Dinesh Sharma, Harsh Suresh, and Aditya S Samant, delivered crucial victories, sustaining their positions in the leading pack. The tournament, lauded for its scale and diversity, includes over 2,500 participants from 20+ countries, signifying its status as a hub for chess excellence.

