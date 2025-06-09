Cristian Chivu Moves to Inter Milan After Parma Exit
Parma has mutually parted ways with coach Cristian Chivu, who is set to join Inter Milan, succeeding Simone Inzaghi. Inzaghi has taken over as head coach of Al-Hilal. Chivu helped Parma achieve its goal of avoiding relegation in Serie A, finishing the season in 16th place.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Parma | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:30 IST
- Country:
- Italy
In a significant move, Parma has reached an agreement with their coach, Cristian Chivu, to terminate his contract, as announced by the club on Monday.
The 44-year-old Chivu is expected to take on a new challenge at Inter Milan, replacing Simone Inzaghi, who recently accepted a coaching position at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.
Parma expressed gratitude for Chivu's contributions, emphasizing his role in achieving the club's goal of avoiding relegation by finishing 16th in this season's Serie A standings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Simone Inzaghi's New Chapter at Al-Hilal: Turning Defeat into Opportunity
Simone Inzaghi: The Italian Genius Takes Helm at Al-Hilal
Simone Inzaghi Parts Ways with Inter Milan After Trophyless Season.
Bruno Fernandes Rejects Al-Hilal for Premier League Legacy
Simone Inzaghi's Sudden Exit from Inter Milan