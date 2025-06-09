Left Menu

Cristian Chivu Moves to Inter Milan After Parma Exit

Parma has mutually parted ways with coach Cristian Chivu, who is set to join Inter Milan, succeeding Simone Inzaghi. Inzaghi has taken over as head coach of Al-Hilal. Chivu helped Parma achieve its goal of avoiding relegation in Serie A, finishing the season in 16th place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parma | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:30 IST
Cristian Chivu Moves to Inter Milan After Parma Exit
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant move, Parma has reached an agreement with their coach, Cristian Chivu, to terminate his contract, as announced by the club on Monday.

The 44-year-old Chivu is expected to take on a new challenge at Inter Milan, replacing Simone Inzaghi, who recently accepted a coaching position at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Parma expressed gratitude for Chivu's contributions, emphasizing his role in achieving the club's goal of avoiding relegation by finishing 16th in this season's Serie A standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025