Cristian Chivu Moves to Inter Milan After Parma Exit

In a significant move, Parma has reached an agreement with their coach, Cristian Chivu, to terminate his contract, as announced by the club on Monday.

The 44-year-old Chivu is expected to take on a new challenge at Inter Milan, replacing Simone Inzaghi, who recently accepted a coaching position at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Parma expressed gratitude for Chivu's contributions, emphasizing his role in achieving the club's goal of avoiding relegation by finishing 16th in this season's Serie A standings.

