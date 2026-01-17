Left Menu

Vedika Anand Analyzes Alcaraz's Prospects Amid Coaching Changes

Former Indian tennis player Vedika Anand discusses Carlos Alcaraz's Australian Open chances post-coach split, highlighting his emotional and mental readiness. She favors Jannik Sinner over Alcaraz due to stability and discilpline. Novak Djokovic's expertise and challenges are also scrutinized, alongside potential stars in men's and women's draws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:32 IST
Vedika Anand Analyzes Alcaraz's Prospects Amid Coaching Changes
Carlos Alcaraz. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian tennis star Vedika Anand has weighed in on world number one Carlos Alcaraz's prospects of claiming an elusive Australian Open title, emphasizing the role his 'emotional and mental capacity' will play in the wake of his recent split from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Alcaraz, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has yet to secure a win down under, having reached the quarterfinals twice. Anand, now part of Sony Sports Network's expert panel, discussed his rivalry with Jannik Sinner and the upcoming tournament set to begin Sunday.

In her analysis, Vedika underscored the widening gap between top players like Alcaraz and Sinner compared to the rest of the field. She noted the recent coaching change as a significant factor in Alcaraz's potential performance, expressing curiosity about his emotional and mental approach to the competition.

The former player also suggested that Sinner, whom she praised for his discipline and stability, could eclipse the 'flashy' Alcaraz and clinch a third consecutive Australian Open title. Additionally, she explored the prospects of tennis legend Novak Djokovic, whose recent Grand Slam form has faltered, yet remains a formidable opponent with his record 10 Australian Open victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026