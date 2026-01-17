Vedika Anand Analyzes Alcaraz's Prospects Amid Coaching Changes

Former Indian tennis star Vedika Anand has weighed in on world number one Carlos Alcaraz's prospects of claiming an elusive Australian Open title, emphasizing the role his 'emotional and mental capacity' will play in the wake of his recent split from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Alcaraz, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has yet to secure a win down under, having reached the quarterfinals twice. Anand, now part of Sony Sports Network's expert panel, discussed his rivalry with Jannik Sinner and the upcoming tournament set to begin Sunday.

In her analysis, Vedika underscored the widening gap between top players like Alcaraz and Sinner compared to the rest of the field. She noted the recent coaching change as a significant factor in Alcaraz's potential performance, expressing curiosity about his emotional and mental approach to the competition.

The former player also suggested that Sinner, whom she praised for his discipline and stability, could eclipse the 'flashy' Alcaraz and clinch a third consecutive Australian Open title. Additionally, she explored the prospects of tennis legend Novak Djokovic, whose recent Grand Slam form has faltered, yet remains a formidable opponent with his record 10 Australian Open victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)