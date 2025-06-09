Aaron Finch Analyzes Marnus Labuschagne's Struggles and Australia's Strategy for WTC Final

Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch has expressed concerns over the form of Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne, particularly his struggles to score at number three. Finch highlighted a noticeable decline in Labuschagne's strike rate over the past 18 months. "It's concerning as Marnas hasn't been delivering at number three, and his playing style has slowed significantly," Finch stated in an ESPNcricinfo video.

Finch emphasized the need for Labuschagne to exert pressure on the opposition, which is crucial when batting in his position. Labuschagne's record shows only 935 runs in 36 innings, with an average of 28.33, including a single century and eight fifties.

The former captain endorsed Sam Konstas to open with Usman Khawaja in the WTC final against South Africa, scheduled for June 11. He also praised Cameron Green's abilities, suggesting him for the number three spot. "Cam Green's a solid player. With Beau Webster performing well at number six, it might be time to consider Konstas as opener and Green at three for upcoming cycles," Finch opined.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, aims to continue its reign as World Test Champions by retaining the title they won against India in June 2023. The squad for the WTC final includes Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, and Matt Kuhnemann, with Brendan Doggett as the traveling reserve.

