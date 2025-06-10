Major Sports Highlights: Surprising Decisions and New Beginnings

Greenland faced disappointment as CONCACAF rejected its membership application Monday, ahead of the upcoming Gold Cup. The decision was made at an extraordinary congress of the governing body.

In NBA news, the Finals take a historic turn as they move to Indianapolis for the first time since 2000. With the Pacers tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the teams are set for a thrilling Game 3 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray expressed willingness to return to coaching in the future, though no immediate plans exist. Additionally, the Houston Texans signed running back Nick Chubb, Scottie Scheffler emerged as U.S. Open favorite, and University sports teams denied financial partnership rumors.

The Boston Red Sox promoted top prospect Roman Anthony on Monday, and NHL veteran T.J. Oshie announced his retirement. Finally, Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver underwent season-ending surgery, and new exemptions finalized the U.S. Open field.

