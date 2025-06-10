Sudharsan's Rise: The Next Indian Batting Maestro?

As anticipation builds for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy's inaugural Test on June 20 at Headingley, Tamil Nadu's emerging star, B Sai Sudharsan, is capturing attention. The 23-year-old batter is among the frontrunners to secure a pivotal spot at number three, a role previously dominated by the dependable Cheteshwar Pujara.

For years, Pujara provided solidity and unmatched resilience at number three. With Virat Kohli's retirement, the mantle of Test captain has fallen to Shubman Gill, fueling speculation that he might shift to the number four position. The cricket world remains watchful as India hasn't made an official announcement yet.

Sudharsan's defensive prowess gained focus during India's recent training sessions in Beckenham. While receiving guidance from head coach Gautam Gambhir and engaging in strategy talks with captain Shubman Gill, Sudharsan faced the formidable fast-bowling unit comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh. His efforts, despite some uncertain moments, are closely scrutinized.

