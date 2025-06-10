Left Menu

Sudharsan's Rise: The Next Indian Batting Maestro?

Tamil Nadu's young batter B Sai Sudharsan emerges as a key contender for India's number three spot in Test matches. As speculation surrounds team compositions, Sudharsan's form and technique are closely monitored, especially under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir. The Test series begins June 20 at Headingley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:08 IST
Sudharsan's Rise: The Next Indian Batting Maestro?
B Sai Sudharsan (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

As anticipation builds for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy's inaugural Test on June 20 at Headingley, Tamil Nadu's emerging star, B Sai Sudharsan, is capturing attention. The 23-year-old batter is among the frontrunners to secure a pivotal spot at number three, a role previously dominated by the dependable Cheteshwar Pujara.

For years, Pujara provided solidity and unmatched resilience at number three. With Virat Kohli's retirement, the mantle of Test captain has fallen to Shubman Gill, fueling speculation that he might shift to the number four position. The cricket world remains watchful as India hasn't made an official announcement yet.

Sudharsan's defensive prowess gained focus during India's recent training sessions in Beckenham. While receiving guidance from head coach Gautam Gambhir and engaging in strategy talks with captain Shubman Gill, Sudharsan faced the formidable fast-bowling unit comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh. His efforts, despite some uncertain moments, are closely scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025