Sports Highlights: Rejections, Signings, and Farewells
Greenland's CONCACAF bid rejected; NBA Finals head to Indianapolis; Andy Murray remains open to future coaching; Record viewership for Women's College World Series; Nick Chubb signs with Texans; Scottie Scheffler favored for U.S. Open; UCLA, Penn State deny funding report; Weston McKennie defends USMNT; T.J. Oshie retires.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:30 IST
Greenland's aspiration to join CONCACAF was unanimously rejected in an extraordinary congress ahead of the Gold Cup, marking a notable moment in international sports governance.
Basketball excitement returns to Indianapolis as the NBA Finals between the Pacers and the Thunder enter Game 3, bringing back memories since 2000.
Tennis star Andy Murray, after his stint with Novak Djokovic, is open to future coaching opportunities as he unveiled the Andy Murray Arena in London.
