Sports Highlights: Rejections, Signings, and Farewells

Greenland's aspiration to join CONCACAF was unanimously rejected in an extraordinary congress ahead of the Gold Cup, marking a notable moment in international sports governance.

Basketball excitement returns to Indianapolis as the NBA Finals between the Pacers and the Thunder enter Game 3, bringing back memories since 2000.

Tennis star Andy Murray, after his stint with Novak Djokovic, is open to future coaching opportunities as he unveiled the Andy Murray Arena in London.